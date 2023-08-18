NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and injured another.

Two Norfolk Police officers were downtown, in the 900 block of E. Brambleton Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Thursday when they heard gunshots. The officers started driving towards the gunshots and witnessed gunfire coming from a car, according to a news release from NPD.

They tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. A short pursuit ended just around the corner, in the 300 block of E. Olney Road. The suspects exited their vehicle and ran, but the officers quickly caught up with them.

Additional officers who responded located a shooting victim in the 900 block of Brambleton. The man, later identified as 49-year-old Eugene L. Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was also found in the same vicinity suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

“Because of the valiant efforts of these two officers, the victims have been given swift justice for last night’s reckless and unnecessary violence,” said Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot.

Detectives have charged DeAndre M. Davis, 20, and Arkeem D. Butcher, 24, with second degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of firearm.

They are being held without bond.

A few hours later, Norfolk Police were called to investigate another shooting in the 1500 block of Brambleton Avenue, near Norfolk State University. Four people, three men and a woman, were injured in that incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.