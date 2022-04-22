NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been one month since a fatal crash on Caratoke Highway in Currituck County left a 5-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. The boy was the lone survivor after his grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, died at the scene. The other driver, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, also died from the impact.

10 On Your Side met with 5-year-old Kayden Johnson’s grandmothers at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk Friday as they brought ice cream to their grandson. They’ve been with him almost daily since the crash, lifting up his spirits as his body heals.

“He has suffered a lot of damage,” said Samantha Williams, Johnson’s maternal grandmother.

For four weeks Johnson, who is from Emporia, has beaten the odds.

“He’s still breathing. He’s still living and he’s off all the ventilators thank God. We still have him,” Williams stated.

Johnson survived the deadly crash on March 25 while riding in his grandfather’s pick-up truck.

“They’re saying that he’s going to have paralysis from it. We’re not sure of how far right now but right now it’s from waist-down,” Williams explained.

She flew in from Florida the Saturday after the accident and has spent every day since with her daughter and son-in-law.

Williams, joined by Wendy Barrett, Johnson’s paternal grandmother, has started fundraising to help the family offset the cost of Kayden’s hospital bills. One of them is a T-shirt fundraiser with the words “#KKSTRONG.” KK, Barrett and Williams say, is Kayden’s nickname.

“It’s been a long road, a hard road but we’re not giving up. We have faith and we’re not giving up that he’s going to walk again,” Barrett said.

Kayden has an upcoming surgery to help stabilize his spine.

Kayden’s family is accepting donations which can be mailed to First Citizens Bank, 214 W. Atlantic Street, Emporia, VA 23847.

Shirts can be purchased here.