Deadline looms for opponents of Norfolk proposed casino petition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Opponents of the Norfolk proposed casino will have until the end of Wednesday to get 4,000 signatures.



On September 24, City council voted to tentatively sell land near Harbor Park to the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to build a multi- million dollar casino.The vote was 7-1.

Some residents say they want council to slow down and give more information on the project before moving forward. 10 On Your Side reported thousands of people signed the petition to overturn council’s decision and create a public referendum.



One of the creators of the ‘Say No to the Norfolk Casino’ petition, Lisa Suhay, spoke during the council meeting on Tuesday night. Suhay asked council again to consider allowing residents to vote on the decision or create a citizen oversight committee.

“If you trust this deal, that’s great and I think the people would like to know why you trust it. But if the feeling is, you trust the deal more than you trust the people to make the decision, we probably have a bigger issue to talk about,” she explained. “Give the people the voice that they are asking to have with this council. They want to place their trust in you, they want to understand the issue but they really weren’t educated on this.That is showing in the number of questions we are getting.”



Mayor Kenny Alexander explained the process, which is unusual during a public comment.



He says the vote in September was just the first step in the process and nothing is set in stone.

“We are a long way away, long way in the process, of opening a casino,” said Mayor Alexander.

Council members Tommy Smigiel and Andria McClellan spoke on the topic in for clarification.

If enough people sign, the future of the casino could be left in the public’s hands at the ballot box.