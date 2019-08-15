NSU holds memorial service for graduate killed in Dayton shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Dozens gathered at Norfolk State University Wednesday night to remember a graduate killed in the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting.

36-year-old Beatrice Warren-Curtis graduated from NSU in 2006 and worked for Anthem Insurance in Virginia Beach. Her middle name was Nicole and she was affectionately known as Nikki.

After the memorial service, one of her former professors talked about the impact of her death.

“Initially I was really shocked. I was further saddened by what had happened, especially when you think of someone young and vital. Someone who was prepared to do good work,” said Ernestine Duncan.

Warren-Curtis was in Ohio visiting her friend and former co-worker, Monica Brickhouse. Brickhouse also used to live and work in Hampton

Roads, but recently returned to her hometown of Dayton.

The two were friends, and were out together that night a gunman started shooting. Brickhouse was also among the nine victims.