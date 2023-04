NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting the Naval Station Norfolk Veterans Job Fair.

The job fair is on Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vista Point Center, 1754 Massey Hughes Drive.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans and military spouses and dependents.

For more information, visit success.recruitmilitary.com.