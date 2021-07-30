Dagger found inside hair brush at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looks could kill? Killer hair?

Either way you phrase it, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said a person’s hair brush that was stopped at a checkpoint at Norfolk International Airport on Friday morning doubled as a dagger. The handle pulls out to reveal the blade.

Sharp objects such as blades are not allowed in carry-on bags but can be permitted in checked luggage.

Farbstein did not say if the person was cited, but people who violate rules for weapons and other prohibited items can face civil penalties.

Farbstein also said that a Portsmouth man was stopped at an ORF checkpoint on Thursday with a .40 caliber loaded handgun. He was arrested on weapons charges and faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

