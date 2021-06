NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — A cyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Hampton Blvd. Friday morning.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, the cyclist was struck by car at Hampton Blvd. and 27th St. around 4:45 a.m. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Hampton Blvd. is shutdown in both directions while officers investigate the crash.

