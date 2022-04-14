NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With several projects underway and new bike infrastructure in the works, the annual bike expo is returning to downtown Norfolk.

The 3rd Annual Bike Expo, hosted by the Downtown Norfolk Council and the City of Norfolk’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail Commission, will take place on May 3 at the TCC Student Center on Granby Street.

Event organizers say the free event will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and focus on educating riders of all experience levels. There will be a particular focus on multi-use trails and paths, riding bikes in the street and in protected lanes, regional bike developments and social groups.

Organizations interested in participating in the open session part of the event need to fill out an online application.

There will also be a raffle with prizes.

The event takes place four months after Norfolk City Council voted to move forward with the design work to add bike lanes and make safety improvements to a busy two-mile stretch of Granby Street.

In a 7-1 vote, council members voted to accept more than $820,000 in state funds, to help complete the project that has been discussed more than any other in council chambers the last few meetings.

Deputy City Manager Patrick Roberts said completing the construction would require an estimated $1.9 million in the upcoming budget.

That is what will require another vote.