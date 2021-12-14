Culture nightclub in Norfolk will surrender conditional use permit, only operate as a restaurant moving forward

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge and Nightclub in Norfolk will surrender its conditional use permit (CUP) in seven days and only operate as a restaurant after that.

In exchange, Norfolk City Council Tuesday night voted unanimously to again delay a vote on revoking the business’s CUP themselves as they threatened to do. If City Council acted, Culture wouldn’t be allowed to operate in any capacity for six months.

The compromise means Culture will only be able to operate as a nightclub until early next week.

Neither the business owner or neighbors who complained about Culture seemed thrilled with the vote.

Last week, Norfolk City Council also voted to shut down Origami Asian Bistro near Military Circle after several years of complaints from neighbors and hundreds of visits from police to the surrounding property.

However, some business owners have said they can’t control what happens outside their doors.

Norfolk officials said there were concerns about shootings, weapons and crowd concerns around Origami. Assistant City Attorney Katherine Taylor argued that if the business wasn’t there, the city believes that bad actors would not be there causing trouble.

Following the vote to revoke Origami’s CUP, City Council voted to defer deciding on Culture’s CUP for one week so the business’s attorney could have more time to review the facts.

#BREAKING @NorfolkVA City Council unanimously votes to NOT revoke Culture’s CUP. Rather Culture’s owners will surrender it in 7-days and operate as a restaurant only after that. MEANING it can only be a nightclub till early next week. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/P7l0NReEhH — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 15, 2021

