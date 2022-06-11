NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cruisers returned to the Mermaid City on Friday to find that some of their cars had been broken into.

Several cruises reached out to 10 On Your Side Friday afternoon to say that their car had been broken into while they were gone on a six-day cruise to the Bahamas on the Carnival Magic. They spent several days in the Bahamas, including stops in Nassau and Half Moon Cay, before returning to Nauticus and taking the bus over to the Cedar Grove Lot on Monticello Avenue.

That’s when they found that their car windows had been shattered and personal items had been dug through.

Seargent Pickering, from Norfolk police, confirmed to 10 On Your Side that there were four larcenies in that lot between Sunday, June 5 and Saturday, June 11. The lot is city-owned, but security is provided by an outside vendor.

Cruisers return to find cars broken into (photo: Jaimie Dills)

Katheryn Smith, a passenger on the Magic, return to Norfolk on Friday morning to find a madhouse in the parking lot. When she got to her car, she found one of the windows smashed. Items she left inside, including money and keys, were taken.

She said she was shocked by the whole experience.

“I entrusted these people to take care of my vehicle,” she told 10 On Your Side. “I was you know expecting to get in my vehicle and come on home, but this was like a circus. It really was nothing like I ever thought.”

When asked, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer gave 10 On Your Side the following statement:

“Cedar Grove parking lot is the designated parking lot for Carnival Cruise Ship cruises that initiate at Half Moone Terminal. We provide 24-hour roving security to the lot through our contracted security provider. So, we are unclear how these break-ins could occur and we are investigating. All impacted passengers should please contact the Norfolk’s City Attorney’s Office at (757) 664-4529 to file a claim.

Going forward we are working with NPD and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to supplement the security services at the lot. In addition, we are looking to install camera security for the lot.”

In a comment on Facebook, John Heald who is Carnival Cruise’s senior cruise director and brand ambassador, said:

I’m so very sorry, I’m afraid to say you’re not the only one. I have to say also that I’m afraid we do not run or manage or have anything specifically to do with this parking lot. It’s just a recommendation, and sadly I’m afraid you will have to go through your insurance on this. I am so very sorry, I’m afraid there is nothing that we can do specifically but rest assured I have spoken with the highest authorities in my office, and they are now talking to the people that manage the port and the car parking facilities. I’m so very sorry, and I really do hope you had a wonderful time.

Those who had their vehicles broken into should contact Norfolk’s City Attorney’s Office at (757) 664-4529.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.