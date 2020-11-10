Crime scene expands in Norfolk homicide investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several members of the Norfolk Police dive team combed the waters just a few yards away from the apartment building where 50-year old Michael D. Mizzell was found dead last Thursday.

The day after Mizzell was found, police declared the case a homicide. The one person who still lives in the building in the 1000 block of Little Bay Avenue did not want his face or name revealed, but he offered details to 10 On Your Side about what he said happened to Mizzell and his Cadillac Escalade about a week before he was killed.

( WAVY photo/Regina Mobley-WAVY-TV)

“Guys were trying to kick the door in and then the guys turned around and shot up the vehicle — [the Escalade] had two bullet holes in the passenger door. The passenger window was shot out. Two bullet holes in the front grill and two bullet holes in the windshield and it was here [outside the apartment building] for two or three days,” said the last tenant.

Willoughby Bay is only part of the expanded crime scene. Just outside the victim’s unit, crime scene tape surrounds items that had been stored in a demolition dumpster. The last tenant says investigators combed through the discarded items after Mizzell’s remains were found following a welfare check.

( Photo: Regina Mobley-WAVY-TV)

“All that debris and everything they pulled that out of the container and twisted it, all this debris was in this and they spun it around and they started going through this debris to look for evidence, perhaps,” said the last tenant.

If you have information that can help police solve the case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

