NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crime-ridden shopping center in Norfolk is no more.

The strip mall that sat on Granby Street between 27th and 28th streets in the Park Place area of Norfolk has been torn down.

Demolition crews are finishing up now.

The land was purchased by the city of Norfolk earlier this year for the purpose of improving the quality of life in the area.

Council voted back in February 2022 to set aside funds to buy and ultimately tear down the property. The purchase went through earlier this year for $1.2 million and the demolition cost an additional $93,000, the city confirmed.

10 On Your Side has responded to numerous shootings there over the years.

As to what comes next for this space, a city spokesperson says no solid plans are yet on the table.