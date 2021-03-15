Norfolk firefighters working 2-alarm fire at attached condos in Willoughby Spit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are working a two-alarm fire at attached condominiums Monday morning in the Ocean View area.

The fire is in the 1200 block of W. Ocean View Ave in the Willoughby Spit section just before the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. The call came in at 10:10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 captured video of heavy smoke billowing from the roof of one row house, with the fire extending into adjacent units. Crews eventually were able to use a ladder truck and attack the fire from above, but said they were still concerned about fire in the walls.

Multi alarm fire 1200 block of West oceanview Norfolk multiple firetrucks and ambulances here. Live report at noon. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7b5iQYYIk7 — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) March 15, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing news.