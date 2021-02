NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Norfolk say two people were injured in a fire Sunday night.

A Norfolk Fire-Rescue spokeswoman says the call came in around 6:45 p.m. for a three-story home that caught fire in the 600 block of New Jersey Avenue.

Once on the scene, fire crews say they found two victims who were taken to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn their condition.

This is a breaking news story.