3 displaced after fire on Cottage Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Norfolk Wednesday night that left three people displaced.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. for the incident in the 2400 block of Cottage Avenue.

Two people who live inside the building described their experience with the fire.

“I got up and ran here, tried to run upstairs to get her but the fire was so big coming from the back,” the man said.

“I didn’t want to die in the fire. I didn’t want to burn up. I’m glad someone called the fire department and they came and helped save my life,” said the woman who also lived in the building.

There is no information on injuries or the extent of the damages at this time.

Red Cross Virginia is assisting those who were displaced.

This is a breaking news story.