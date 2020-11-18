Crews responding to fire at Norfolk apartment complex on Sewells Point Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters have responded to a fire Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sewells Point Road.
Norfolk Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey says the fire in the 7100 block was marked under control at 11:14 a.m. and one person was evaluated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.
The call came in at 10:46 a.m.
No other details are available at this point, but Ramsey said more than one apartment was affected.
