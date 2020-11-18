Crews responding to fire at Norfolk apartment complex on Sewells Point Road

A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk on Nov. 18, 2020. (Norfolk Fire-Rescue image)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters have responded to a fire Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sewells Point Road.

Norfolk Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey says the fire in the 7100 block was marked under control at 11:14 a.m. and one person was evaluated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

The call came in at 10:46 a.m.

Crews on the C shift made quick work of a structure fire on Sewells Point Rd this morning. E09, E14, E15, L09, L14, R02, M09, and BC03 made an aggressive attack and obtained fire control in just under 30 minutes. One civilian was evaluated on scene but was not transported. pic.twitter.com/m1xhZftdYX — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) November 18, 2020

No other details are available at this point, but Ramsey said more than one apartment was affected.

