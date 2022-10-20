NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a garage fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from intending to the interior of the home, however, the fire did cause some damage to the exterior.

No injuries were reported and those living in the home were not displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.