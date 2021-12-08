Crews respond to residential fire on Woodview Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters worked a residential structure fire early Wednesday.

Dispatch said they were notified around 3:53 a.m. for the fire in the 300 block of Woodview Avenue.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. No injuires were reported.

The Red Cross was called but it is unclear if anyone was displaced. The cause is under investigation.

