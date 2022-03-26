NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a structural fire in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 2:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of E 26th Street.

When they got to the scene, crews found 3 vehicles on fire which had spread to the auto body shop.

Officials say the wind was a contributing factor to the spread of the fire, however, they were able to prevent it from spreading to additional buildings.

There were no injuries reported, however, the auto body store did sustain major damage. The fire was under control at 3:28 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

E 26th St Fire, March 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Hampton Roads Fire Rescue Incidents)

