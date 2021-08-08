Crews respond to residential fire on Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a residential fire in Norfolk early Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 5 a.m. Sunday on the 8500 block of Benjamin Avenue off Halprin Drive.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the fire.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

  • WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young
  • WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young
  • WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10