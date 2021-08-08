Crews respond to residential fire on Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a residential fire in Norfolk early Sunday morning.
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 5 a.m. Sunday on the 8500 block of Benjamin Avenue off Halprin Drive.
10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were injuries reported following the fire.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
