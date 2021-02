NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire in Norfolk Sunday evening.

Norfolk Dispatch says the call came in at 6:12 p.m. for the incident in the 7000 block of Clayton Drive.

A spokesperson for the city says there were reports of a “very minor injury to a firefighter,” but no treatment was rendered.

Officials say when crews arrived, all occupants and animals escaped safely. Red Cross was not needed for assistance.

This is a breaking news story.