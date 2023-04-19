NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A cat has died following a house fire Wednesday morning in Norfolk.
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 10:43 a.m. in the 3800 block of Abingdon Circle. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home.
Officials say the homeowner and two dogs were able to escape, however, one cat did die.
The fire was marked under control at 11:17 a.m. and the Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.