1 taken to hospital after fire on Winward Road in Norfolk Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after residential fire in the 900 block of Winward Road Monday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted just before midnight saying crews were still on the scene.

At that time, the fire was under control and firefighters were looking for hot spots.

DIspatchers said the initial call reporting the fire came in around 11:24 p.m.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: