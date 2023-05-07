NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Omohundro Avenue in Norfolk Sunday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., an on duty Fire Marshal was driving and noticed smoke coming from a three unit apartment in the 3900 block of Omohundro Avenue.

Courtesy- Norfolk Fire-Rescue Courtesy- Norfolk Fire-Rescue

When units arrived, they found fire on the first floor. The fire quickly spread up the walls into the attic. Crews were able to extinguish the fire after cutting holes in the roof.

No injuries were reported.

One person is displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.