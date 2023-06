NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday morning at SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 2:47 a.m. in the 3100 block of Woodland Ave. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a large pile of trash on fire.

Crews respond to fire at SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Officials say crew worked for hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported.