Crews respond to commercial fire in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a commercial fire in downtown Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in for the fire just after 3:40 p.m. at the corner of Freemason Street and Boush Street.

Officials said the fire was located on the roof and quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported and it is unknown if any residents will be displaced.

No further information is available.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire & Rescue)

Latest News