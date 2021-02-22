At least 30 people displaced following apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say at least 30 people were displaced following an apartment fire in Ocean View in Norfolk.

Officials say the call for the fire came in just before 12 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Pleasant Avenue in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey told 10 On Your Side the two-story structure was “fully involved” when the crews arrived at the scene.

The wind spread the fire to other apartments and to the roof. 12 units were affected and at least 30 people were displaced following the fire.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, officials say there were no injuries reported so far.





Photo Courtesy – Alli Frasch

Photo Courtesy – Steven Norris

This scene is ongoing.

This is breaking news and will be updated.