Crews respond to 2-alarm residential fire on Spartan Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

The call for the fire came just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Spartan Avenue which is located on the Larrymore Lawns area on North Military Highway.

WAVY News 10 is still trying to learn more details about the residential fire.

No further information have been released regarding injuries from the fire.

