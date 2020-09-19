Crews respond on flooded streets to early morning garage fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded on flooded streets to an early morning structure fire on Saturday.

Crews responded to the 2800 block of Hollister Avenue for the incident. When they arrived, officials say firefighters found a fully-involved fire to a detached garage.

High water levels on the streets caused several challenges for the crews trying to get access to the address.

Fire officials said responding firefighters worked quickly to ensure the fire was confined to the garage only.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced as a result of the fire.

(Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

