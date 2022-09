NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at a Family Dollar in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

According to Norfolk dispatch officials, the call for the two-alarm fire came in around 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Church Street at the E. Brambleton Ave. shopping center.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire including possible injuries.

No further information has been released.

WAVY Photo – Michelle Wolf

