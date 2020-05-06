Crews fight apartment fire on 12th Bay Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews in Norfolk responded to an apartment fire in the Ocean View area of the city Tuesday night.

Dispatchers say the call for the fire came in around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of 12th Bay Street.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire coming from the building.

“Multiple other crews arrived and supported an aggressive fire attack, achieving rapid fire control,” Norfolk Fire-Rescue tweeted around 11:10 p.m.

