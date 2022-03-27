NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in Norfolk overnight.

According to Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the first call for the fire came in around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a duplex in the 2600 block of Pretty Lake Avenue.

Around 12:40 a.m., the incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire. The fire was under control around 1:20 a.m.

Crews remained at the scene overnight to monitor for hot spots.

One firefighter reported a minor injury, but he was not sent to the hospital. There were no occupants at home at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

Pretty Lake Ave Fire, March 27, 2022 (Courtesy – Norfolk Fire Rescue)

