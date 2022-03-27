NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in Norfolk overnight.

According to Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the first call for the fire came in around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a duplex in the 2600 block of Pretty Lake Avenue.

Around 12:40 a.m., the incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire. The fire was under control around 1:20 a.m.

Crews remained at the scene overnight to monitor for hot spots.

One firefighter reported a minor injury, but he was not sent to the hospital. There were no occupants at home at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

  • Pretty Lake Ave Fire, March 27, 2022 (Courtesy – Norfolk Fire Rescue)
