NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads residents are experiencing greater delays than normal on the evening of Nov. 11, due to a couple of incidents and roads closures in some of the tunnels.

A vehicle fire in the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, or HRBT, has caused a backup in cars going westbound on Nov. 11, starting around 7:35 p.m., according to VDOT. Traffic is currently backed up around 4.5 miles, according to VDOT.

Courtesy: VDOT

A crash was also reported in the Downtown Tunnel earlier in the day by VDOT, but has since been taken down. The tunnel is also scheduled to be closed tonight going westbound starting from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.