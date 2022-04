NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were on the scene of a crash with injuries in Norfolk Sunday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 7:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Military Highway.

Officials confirmed multiple people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.