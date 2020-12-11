Crash with injuries on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say two people were injured and one was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and Raby Road, dispatchers say.

