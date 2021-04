NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has shut down the north and southbound lanes of Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk.

Dispatch said they were notified around 11:43 p.m. for a single vehicle crash in the 7400 block of Hampton Boulevard.

The driver has minor injuries. The lanes are currently shut down for a power pole.

No word on how long they will be closed. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.