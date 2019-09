NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two school buses were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norfolk, according to dispatch.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com the crash was reported in the 6100 block of Kempsville Circle just after 6:30 a.m.

The scene of the crash was around the Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs building.

According to dispatch, buses from Norfolk and Virginia Beach were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.

