Crash on I-64 at HRBT closes all westbound lanes Saturday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on the westbound lanes of I-64 HRBT left all westbound lanes closed early Saturday afternoon which opened shortly after.

According to 511 Hampton Roads officials, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.

Motorists are warned to expect delays following the crash.

