NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on the westbound lanes of I-64 HRBT left all westbound lanes closed early Saturday afternoon which opened shortly after.
According to 511 Hampton Roads officials, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.
Motorists are warned to expect delays following the crash.
Latest Posts
- Crash on I-64 at HRBT closes all westbound lanes Saturday afternoon
- NC Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: 1,454 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina with 24 deaths
- VADOC: Over 400 inmates, nearly half of population, test positive for COVID-19 at Deerfield Correctional Center
- Sperm donor fathers 36 children, parents later realize his bio was a lie
- Virginia lawmakers push to expand police decertification law