1 person has life-threatening injuries following crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com the crash happened in the 9300 block of 1st View Street, in the West Ocean View section of the city. A call about the crash was received shortly before 1 p.m.

Norfolk police stated on Twitter 1st View is closed off between Maple and Orange avenues. People are being asked to avoid the area.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

