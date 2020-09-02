Crash involving Tide light rail train, Coca Cola truck in Norfolk

Generic photo of the Norfolk Tide (WAVY photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Norfolk say there were no injuries after a crash involving a Tide light rail train Wednesday.

The crash was at Granby Street and Charlotte Street, dispatchers said.

The call reporting the incident came in at 3:25 p.m.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Charlotte Street were closed as of 4 p.m.

Tom Holden, a spokesman for Hampton Roads Transit, said a Coca Cola truck appeared to have run into the side of a westbound Tide train moving through the intersection.

There were four people on the train. One person complained of back pain, but no one was transported, Holden said.

The truck had been moved as of 4:30 p.m.

