School bus involved in minor crash in Norfolk; no students on board

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus was involved in a minor crash Monday morning in Norfolk

Khalilah LeGrand, senior director of communications and media relations for Norfolk Public Schools, said the crash happened at 36th Street and Granby Street.

No students were on board and no injuries were reported, LeGrand said.

The bus, number 215, was beginning its route for students of the Academy of International Studies at Rosemont. Arrangements were made to route another bus to transport the students, LeGrand said.

