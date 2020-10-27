Crash in Norfolk closes portion of I-64 near Chesapeake Boulevard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on I-64 has Tuesday afternoon has closed a portion of the roadway.
Reports say the call for the crash came in just after 1:20 p.m. at mile marker 279 near Chesapeake Boulevard.
Officials are warning motorists to expect potential delays because of the crash.
The west center lane, right lane, and right shoulder of I-64 are currently closed.
10 On Your Side is currently learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.
No further information have been released.
Latest Posts
- Access College Foundation: Prepare now for pandemic induced changes for college in 2021
- Man who created lawnmowing program to help vets, elderly says US denied him a green card
- NC COVID-19 Oct. 27 update: Hospitalizations, percent positivity rise, 41 additional deaths reported
- Newport News teacher building bridges — with beetles
- Get Rid of Bags and Wrinkles