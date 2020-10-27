Crash in Norfolk closes portion of I-64 near Chesapeake Boulevard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on I-64 has Tuesday afternoon has closed a portion of the roadway.

Reports say the call for the crash came in just after 1:20 p.m. at mile marker 279 near Chesapeake Boulevard.

Officials are warning motorists to expect potential delays because of the crash.

The west center lane, right lane, and right shoulder of I-64 are currently closed.

10 On Your Side is currently learning if there were injuries reported following the crash.

No further information have been released.

