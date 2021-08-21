Crash closes several westbound lanes on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed several lanes on I-64 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.
According to reports, the crash occurred at mile marker 283.2 on I-64 near the Virginia Beach Boulevard overpass.
As of 2:45 p.m., the west right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder on I-64 are currently closed.
Motorists are advised to expect major delays.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No information has been released regarding possible injuries.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
