Crash closes several westbound lanes on I-64 in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed several lanes on I-64 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the crash occurred at mile marker 283.2 on I-64 near the Virginia Beach Boulevard overpass.

As of 2:45 p.m., the west right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder on I-64 are currently closed.

Motorists are advised to expect major delays.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No information has been released regarding possible injuries.

