Man dies in crash on Tidewater Drive; Lafayette Boulevard closed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police said a man died in a crash on Tidewater Drive Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Tidewater Drive at Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound and southbound Lafayette Boulevard at Tidewater Drive were closed Monday night as police investigated the crash, dispatchers said.

Police ask the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

