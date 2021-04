NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State dispatchers say no one was hurt in a Saturday afternoon crash that temporarily closed Interstate 64 in Norfolk.

In a tweet, VDOT Hampton Roads said all I-64 west lanes were closed near exit 279 and traffic was being diverted to exit 281.

It cleared up in under an hour.

Update: Crash: WB on I-64 at MM279.0 (0.5mi west of Chesapeake Blvd Exit278) in Norfolk. No lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 3:14PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) April 3, 2021

