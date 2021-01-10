Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-64 in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State dispatch confirmed there is a vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk that caused all lanes to close Sunday.

The call came in around 4 p.m. on the westbound side at mile marker 281 in Norfolk — 0.6 miles east of the Norview Avenue Exit 279B.

There is no information on injuries and no further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10