Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State dispatch confirmed there is a vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk that caused all lanes to close Sunday.

The call came in around 4 p.m. on the westbound side at mile marker 281 in Norfolk — 0.6 miles east of the Norview Avenue Exit 279B.

There is no information on injuries and no further information is available at this time.

All lanes are closed on I-64 west in @NorfolkVA near exit 279B following an earlier crash. Traffic is being diverted. https://t.co/gz3pA4OWXs — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 10, 2021

This is a breaking news story.