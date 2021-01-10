Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State dispatch confirmed there is a vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk that caused all lanes to close Sunday.
The call came in around 4 p.m. on the westbound side at mile marker 281 in Norfolk — 0.6 miles east of the Norview Avenue Exit 279B.
There is no information on injuries and no further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
