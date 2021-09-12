Crash temporarily closes all westbound lanes on I-64 at HRBT

UPDATE: Roadways have now reopened.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all westbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Virginia 511 officials just before 1 p.m. Sunday, all westbound lanes on I-64 at the HRBT are currently closed due to the crash.
Traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles. A detour is currently in place at 4th View Street (Exit 273).
10 On Your Side is currently learning more about the crash including possible injuries.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.