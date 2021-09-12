Crash temporarily closes all westbound lanes on I-64 at HRBT

UPDATE: Roadways have now reopened.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all westbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Virginia 511 officials just before 1 p.m. Sunday, all westbound lanes on I-64 at the HRBT are currently closed due to the crash.

Traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles. A detour is currently in place at 4th View Street (Exit 273).

10 On Your Side is currently learning more about the crash including possible injuries.