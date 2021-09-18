Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-64 at HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Saturday morning.

According to a post from Virginia 511 officials just after 8 a.m. Saturday, all westbound lanes on I-64 at the HRBT are currently closed due to the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect potential delays.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.

This is breaking and will be updated.

