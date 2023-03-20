NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a crash knocked out power to more than 3,600 customers Monday morning in Norfolk.

According to Dominion Energy officials, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Campostella Road and Wilson Road.

The outage temporarily affected a big portion of downtown Norfolk, including Jacox Elementary School, EVMS, and the Midtown Tunnel.

As of 8:30 a.m., officials said more than 2,000 customers affected by the outage had their power restored.

Screenshot of Dominion Energy outage map. March 20, 2023

For more information regarding an estimated time of the outage fix in your area, click here.