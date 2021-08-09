Crash causes more than 4,000 to temporarily lose power in Norfolk Monday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash Monday night caused more than 4,000 Norfolk residents to lose power.

Dispatchers said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Shoop Avenue and Chesapeake Boulevard.

Information on any injuries was not immediately released.

As of 11 p.m., Dominion Energy said only 11 customers were still without power.

